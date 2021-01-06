Actor Jaideep Ahlawat had his ‘gentleman moment’ recently, and he has chosen to react to it with a witty quip on social media.

In a new Instagram picture he has posted, Japideep makes a carefully careless style statement. He wears a suit with a shirt he chooses not to tuck in. He completes the look with his locks tied in a half bun and white sneakers.

“Raju bun gaya Gentleman,” he wrote wittily in the caption.

Jaideep was lauded for his work in last year’s web-series “Pataal Lok”, where he was seen playing the role of the underrated police officer Hathiram. He was also seen in the digitally released film “Khaali Peeli” starring Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter.

Jaideep has garnered attention in Bollywood with roles in films such as “Rockstar”, “Gangs Of Wasseypur”, “Raees” and “Raazi”.

