Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: As we always keep telling that most of us wouldn’t have been able to survive this lockdown had we not been exposed to some of the most amazing series. As much as the content was the king, the actors also played a pivotal role in shaping the way a series has to look. When we talk about actors, not only the leads but the supporting cast too act as a pillar. From Neena Gupta in Panchayat to Rasika Dugal in Mirzapur 2 we had some breakthrough performances.

The nominees for the best supporting actress (web series) is below. Make sure to scroll till the end and cast your vote.

Neena Gupta (Panchayat)

Manju Devi portrayed by the evergreen Neena Gupta is the elected Pradhan of the Panchayat. She is extremely relaxed and doesn’t care about anything else; even her official duties are handled by her husband, who regards himself as the village’s unofficial Pradhan. She is a simple housewife who is only concerned about family responsibilities like cooking a good meal for her husband, getting her daughter married, and is quite content with it.’

Rasika Dugal (Mirzapur 2)

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Rasika Dugal has a powerful on-screen presence and her acting chops are superlative as Beena. Despite this, it is the character’s overall sensuality, boldness, unabashed and an unintentionally magnetic appeal that made way for Rasika to stand out in the series. Well, this is irrespective of the fact that Mirzapur 2 had some fabulous performances by male artistes like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and others.

Anjali Barot (Scam 1992)

Even though Scam 1992 revolved around Harshad Mehta’s story, Pratik Gandhi, Anjali Barot was like an anchor for the show and Harshad Mehta’s life. She played the role of Jyoti Mehta, Harshad’s wife, who was always by his side. Scam 1992 has given a great push to Anjali’s career, and we hope to see her in more such projects.

Saiyami Kher (Breathe: Into The Shadows)

Saiyami Kher is undoubtedly one of the most promising actresses of our times. Her character in Breathe: Into The Shadows is quite different than the roles she has played before. Her character was based on Julia Roberts’ Pretty Woman who is a very strong woman.

Sheeba Chadha (Bandish Bandits)

Sheeba Chadha doesn’t have very many dialogues in Bandish Bandits, but her eyes and gait speak of her pain and acceptance of her constraints. The twist comes towards the end when her ghoonghat-clad character emerges from within the strict patriarchal world she inhabits – with silence and gravitas.

