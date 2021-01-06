It’s a new day and Munmun Dutta has a new treat for her fans. Known for sipping every bit of fun in life, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress recently shared her slo-mo video.

Taking to Instagram handle, Munmun uploaded her slo-mo walk video. It has a chartbuster single, Tu Lagdi Ferrari, playing in the background. She is donning a white t-shirt and denim jeans. As usual, she looks stunning and her avatar is truly irresistible.

Check out the irresistible slo-mo walk of Munmun Dutta:

Meanwhile, those who are true fans of Munmun Dutta might be well aware of her love for animals. And the best part is, she never shows it off. Earlier, we learnt how the actress was feeding around 25-30 dogs in the vicinity of Goregaon film city during the lockdown phase. Apart from that, Munmun also believes in adopting strays and promoting the same. Considering the same affection towards animals, she has something big in her mind and she expressed it during one of her interviews.

A few years back, while speaking to Punjab Kesari TV, Munmun Dutta shared her thoughts on animals’ safety and welfare. During her talk, she even revealed of possessing a dream of building an animal farm/shelter. She added that she would love to look after the injured strays and their health.

We even recalled an incident which took place in 2019. It was the occasion of 12th Gold Awards which. On her way to the event, Munmun was posing and interacting with media. During her interaction, a stray dog was roaming in the vicinity of the red carpet. As one security guard spotted the dog roaming in the event’s radius, he tried to abuse and scare the stray. Watching such an ill-behaviour towards an animal, Munmun Dutta got furious and yelled at the guard and made him realize his mistake.

