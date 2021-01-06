Season 7 Episode 19 of FRIENDS. Yes, we are talking about ‘The One With Ross and Monica’s Cousin’. It was definitely one of the funniest yet awkward episodes of the American sitcom. While it was hilarious to see, Chandler being blown away by the beauty of his fiancee’s cousin Cassie, it was awkward to see Ross crushing over her.

Who can forget the scene when Ross convinces himself into thinking that she too wants him? The next step he takes it making a move over her and it all gets even more awkward.

The Viral Fever aka TVF has given the scene a hilarious Bollywood touch now. The OTT platform has posted a video edit on their Instagram channel which shows the crossover of FRIENDS and Hindi film No Entry. The scene is from the episode we discussed above but the most hilarious part is No Entry title song playing in the background. Watch the video below:

FRIENDS starred David Schwimmer in the role of Ross, Matthew Perry as Chandler, Courteney Cox as Monica and Denise Richards as Cassie. The star cast also included Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc & Lisa Kudrow who played Rachel, Joey & Phoebe respectively.

No Entry, on the other hand, is a 2005 Bollywood comedy which starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Lara Dutta, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Celina Jaitly among others.

Meanwhile, David Schwimmer is coming back on TV with Discovery + docuseries titled Mysterious Planet. He recently took to Twitter and shared a promo of the upcoming docuseries which has been narrated by him. Along with the same, he wrote, “Check out Mysterious Planet! A new show narrated by yours truly, starting today on @discoveryplus”

Page Six had reported about Mysterious Planet last month. As per the portal, the network informed that the show “is an epic journey to the ends of the earth.”

“Combining humour with the awe and beauty of the natural world,” it says, “this special looks to unlock the greatest mysteries behind the world’s most incredible species.”

Isn’t that interesting?

