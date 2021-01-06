No matter how many roles David Schwimmer has played on the small and big screen, he has always been known as Ross of FRIENDS. And going by the ever-increasing popularity of the American sitcom, it doesn’t look like people will stop referring to him as the iconic character he stopped playing 16 years back.

Advertisement

David Schwimmer’s Ross was a palaeontologist and obviously loved to talk about Dinosaurs. Hence as he comes back on the small screen with Discovery + docuseries titled Mysterious Planet, fans can’t stop joining dots with his FRIENDS character.

Advertisement

David took to Twitter and shared a promo of the upcoming docuseries which has been narrated by him. Along with the same, he wrote, “Check out Mysterious Planet! A new show narrated by yours truly, starting today on @discoveryplus”

Take a look at the funny reactions to the tweet by David Schwimmer aka Ross’ fans.

Page Six had reported about Mysterious Planet last month. As per the portal, the network informed that the show “is an epic journey to the ends of the earth.”

“Combining humour with the awe and beauty of the natural world,” it says, “this special looks to unlock the greatest mysteries behind the world’s most incredible species.”

Isn’t that interesting?

Meanwhile, David Schwimmer has always been vocal about how bothering it’s been for him to be referred to as Ross. Speaking to Guardian, the actor once said, “There was a period that I was very, very frustrated by being pigeonholed in this one genre, this one idea. I got Friends when I was 27 but I had done all this work on stage. But all that was just eradicated. As far as the public was concerned, I came out of the womb doing a sitcom. So that was frustrating as if it obliterated all the other training, all the other roles I had done.”

What are our thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates on David Schwimmer, FRIENDS and also Mysterious Planet.

Must Read: Better Call Saul: Did You Know The Breaking Bad Spin-Off Was Earlier Supposed To Be A Comedy Show?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube