Better Call Saul is one of the most popular and most loved American TV shows currently. The spin-off show of cult classic Breaking Bad has completed 5 super successful seasons and the last one is being highly awaited.

Advertisement

Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk in lead and covers the journey of a con-man Jimmy to being a criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. The show also stars Breaking Bad actors like Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut, Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring and others. Over the years, the show has built a huge fan following for itself and we know that a lot of hearts are going to break when it will come to an end.

Advertisement

But do you know when the show was in early talks, it wasn’t even planned the way it happened. In fact, Better Call Saul was expected to be a comedy show of approx 30 minutes each. As per Mental Floss, Sony and AMC were eager to take up the show even before Vince Gilligan had a proper plan for it. One of the early ideas that crossed the mind of the creator was to make it as a comedy show where a popular comedian will make a cameo every week. Reportedly, the idea was that the comedians will bring funny legal problems for Saul Goodman to take care of.

Isn’t that hilarious? But the amazing part is how brilliantly, the writers have crafted Better Call Saul’s 5 seasons. It was an immensely tough task to match the expectations of fans after Breaking Bad and even beyond that was the responsibility to take care of the tiniest details related to characters and everything they have done or said. We must say that the writers of BCS have done a commendable job with the show.

Meanwhile, Giancarlo Esposito recently revealed that he thinks, Breaking Bad universe can have yet another spin-off after Better Call Saul about his character Gus Fringe. The actor has also titled it as The Rise Of Gus. Talking to Esquire, he said, “I have this whole storyline in the back of my head that he came from political royalty,”

“I feel like Gus came from the world of order. And that his order came. He was a military man. Out of the military, he gained the ability to observe. You can’t lead unless you can follow… In my brain, he was high up in a military government. He could have stayed there and ran the country. It was handed to him. But he chose a different path to be his own man and to find his own power, regardless of what he was handed. This is what he chose.” he adds.

Must Read: Brad Pitt Goes Shirtless, Treats Fans With A Glimpse Of His Tattoos On The Back!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube