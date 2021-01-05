Singer Demi Lovato is back in the studio, says her manager Scooter Braun. He took to Twitter to share that Lovato is working on new music.

“Demi is in the studio,” Braun wrote along with an emoji of eyes.

Demi is in the studio 👀 — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) January 3, 2021

Last month, Lovato posted: “Recording a song for my loyal Lovatics – The ones who support me and whatever makes me happy.. if you hating – that ain’t you BYE”.

The singer’s last album was “Tell Me You Love Me”, which had released in 2017.

In between, she released a series of singles including 2018’s “Sober” and last year’s “Anyone”, “I love me”, “Still have me” and “Commander in chief”.

Meanwhile, singer and actress Demi Lovato have shared a post about missing her late Glee co-star Naya Rivera.

Lovato took to her Instagram Stories to share videos from her weekend hike.

Playing The Beatles’ song, “Here comes the sun,” Demi Lovato wrote, “Miss you @nayarivera,” with a pink heart emoji, reports etonline.com.

The song was the duet Demi and Naya shared during her brief 2013 appearance as Dani, the girlfriend of Rivera’s Santana Lopez on the show “Glee”.

Naya Rivera died in July at the age of 33. The actress had taken a boat ride with her son, Josey, on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, when she went missing. Her body was discovered after a five-day search.

Meanwhile, Demi Lovato recently bid adieu to her beautiful long hair and gone for an edgy new pixie haircut.

Lovato debuted her new look on Instagram, flaunting a half-shaved pixie cut. She captioned the post: “I did a thing…”

Demi Lovato’s new look has been approved by many of her fans, and her post currently has over 1.8 million likes on the photo-sharing website. The songstress also shared a close-up picture of her exposing a blonde pixie cut from behind.

