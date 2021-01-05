There is no doubt that we love certain onscreen couples but hate many others. It’s human nature. But whether we love or hate them is not so important as whether they are good or not for each other. Didn’t understand what I mean? There is an array of American show couples who despite loving are the worst choices of each other as they are toxic couples.

From lying and trying to sabotage the other’s romantic relations to never moving forward, here’s a list of onscreen duos from American shows we label ‘Toxic Couples’. This includes some of our most loved couples like Ross Geller & Rachel Green, Damon Salvatore & Elena Gilbert and others.

Check out our list and let us if they were you too think they weren’t the ‘perfect’ choices for each other.

Ross Geller & Rachel Green (Friends)

When we talk about this couple from the hit sitcom, the first thing that comes to mind is “We were on a break!” Well, if it’s the same for you, then you understand just what a toxic couple Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Anniston) were.

From the first episode, we saw how madly in love Ross was in love with Rachel since high school days – but his controlling and ridiculous jealousy was one of the major reasons behind the fall of their relationship. Rach too is not without blame. This fashionista had taken multiple advantages of Ross’ feeling when she wasn’t sure if she wanted a relationship with him or not.

Damon Salvatore & Elena Gilbert (The Vampire Diaries)

The show begins with Elena (Nina Dobrev) falling deeply in love with Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) but later her developing feelings for the bad elder brother Damon Salvatore(Ian Somerhalder). With such a switch in the relationship status, toxicity is bound to be present.

In fact, we aren’t the only ones who feel this duo was a toxic couple. Damon, too once admitted to Elena that they were toxic for each other. For those who do not know, in TVD, Elena got into a relationship with Damon after turning into a vampire – while she was under the influence of the sire bond.

Rumplestiltskin & Belle (Once Upon A Time)

This couple was as toxic in the show as they were loving in the original fairy tale. Don’t trust us then check out the show and remember the book you story you read and heard as a kid.

Rumplestiltskin (Robert Carlyle) repeatedly lies to Belle (Emilie de Ravin) even after the latter forgives him on different occasions. His lies were evident to the extent where he made her believe that she controlled the dagger that could end his life. Lies can make any loving duo a toxic couple.

Tate Langdon & Violet Harmon (American Horror Story)

This toxic couple as bad as they were for each other it seems to really be in love. We guess the influences of the darkness may have cast shadows on their relationship, but it’s no excuse for how he behaved with her. Time and again lying is no way to be in a relationship and his lies were pretty f*cking serious ones!

Olivia & Felicity (Arrow)

This super team consisted of a vigilante and a computer geek who could hack into almost anything. While these characters do not even qualify for opposites attract, the quality of time they spent together at night (all who have watched the show will remember Felicity’s dialogues when I write it like this) lead to the duo developing feelings.

With Oliver (Stephen Amell) being the secretive guy, the relationship took a toll with them even calling off the wedding once. In later seasons we see Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and Queen separated.

Mr Big & Carrie Bradshaw (S*x And The City)

There is no doubt S*x And The City’s Carrie was better off when Mr Big (Chris Noth) wasn’t anywhere near her. He was a bad influence and wanting to be with her when she had other prior appointments. Not only that, he even was afraid of commitments and never seemed to appreciate Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) truly.

Despite being a toxic couple, their romance is also filled with fairy tale dreams like him flying to Paris to win Carrie back.

Which toxic couple do you love the most?

