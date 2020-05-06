We hope you enjoyed yesterday’s episode of trivia and we are back with new trivia again. Jennifer Aniston played one of the most iconic characters of her career with Rachel Green. Her character is one of the most loved characters of the show and has a massive fan following on social media.

What if we tell you there was something that the world loved about Jen’s character as Rachel but she hated it? Remember her iconic hairdo from the show when it was launched? It became the new fashion trend and everyone wanted to don a ‘Rachel Haircut’ but she hated it.

Her hair-stylist and friend Chris McMillan gave her that look and creators of the show loved it. Speaking about the same with Allure in 2011, she said, “I love Chris, and he’s the bane of my existence at the same time because he started that damn Rachel, which was not my best look. How do I say this? I think it was the ugliest haircut I’ve ever seen.”

Although, she couldn’t even do it using hairdryers and stuff on her own but she didn’t like it. If there would have been no pandemic, we would have been watching FRIENDS REUNION episode by now but due to the lockdown, everything is shut and the episode is postponed.

The series starred Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller.

For more such trivia, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!