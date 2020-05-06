Jennifer Aniston AKA Rachel Green Turned Down THIS Iconic Television Show To Be A Part Of FRIENDS

Jennifer Aniston became crazy popular with the 90s popular sitcom show, FRIENDS. She played one of the most iconic characters of her career with Rachel Green. While she signed the show, there one iconic show that she refused to do, any guesses which one was it?

Jen was almost a part of Saturday Night Live (SNL). Yes, you read that right. Back in 2011, her Murder Mystery co-actor, Adam Sandler revealed to Oprah that she tuned down SNL for Friends. Crazy, isn’t it?

But it was totally worth it. I mean can you imagine someone else playing the character of Rachel? No, right. “I remember being on the ninth floor where Lorne Michaels’ office was, and seeing Jen come in. I was like, ‘Oh, my God. There’s Aniston. Is she about to be on our show?’,” he shared. Later, Jen revealed that SNL wasn’t really happy with her decision of choosing FRIENDS over their show.

“They thought I was making a huge mistake,” Jen added. She didn’t like the vibe of the show and hence politely refused to it. “I didn’t think I would like that environment,” she said. “I remember showing up and [Adam] Sandler was there, and [David] Spade was there. I had known them already and they were like, ‘Look, the Aniston’s here.'”

Recalling her conversation with Michaels and the SNL team, Jen said, “I was such a young twit. I was like, ‘I think the women need to be treated better here’ because it was such a boys’ club.”

Jen further added, “You know, you’re just not the brightest when you’re in your early twenties. I didn’t lecture, I was just saying what I would hope, if I was to do this, what I would hope it to be.”

Well, that’s how Jen is and we love her for her honest choices.

