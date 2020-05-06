In Avengers: Endgame, we saw how strong Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is and also Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch. During the final battle, Scarlet Witch also scared the sh*t out of Thanos. To save himself, he instructed his army for rain fire.

On the other hand, Captain Marvel showed her strength when she destroyed Thanos’ ship after he gave an order for rain fire. Not only that, when Thanos was about to snap his fingers using the infinity gauntlet, Brie Larson’s character managed to hold his fingers until he attacked her with power stone.

Both are strong in their own ways. But what if there’s a multiverse in which Captain Marvel and Scarlet Witch battle out against each other? Who do you think will win? An artist named Boss Logic recently made art in which both the Avengers are fighting against each other. In the comments section, fans have a debate on who will win the fight.

One of the fans commented, “Captain Marvel as of now ..but Scarlett Witch after she goes full comic-book SW after WandaVision.” Another fan wrote, “If captain marvel lands one hit Scarlets Witch is out. Is Scarlet Witch keeps her distance and uses her power then maybe she has a chance.”

Another Avengers fan shared, “Scarlett Witch for the win. Capt. Marvel is made OP in the MCU for obvious reasons and still got yeeted out by Thanos while Scarlett Witch almost killed him until he rained fire.”

One more person commented, “Damn this looks insane! I got my dibs on Captain Marvel. Way more experience in the battle field and the only one who could go toe to toe with Thanos”.

Well, it’s quite a tough choice to make as both the superheroes are powerful. Hence, the comments section is divided into two groups and one cannot easily tell who will win between Captain Marvel and Scarlet Witch.

We wonder what the makers and the actresses have to say about this!

Who do you think among Captain Marvel and Scarlet Witch will win? Let us know in the comments section below.

