Daniel Radcliffe Is Back As Harry Potter BUT With A Twist; Check Out

While in India, we are witnessing the rerun of all the iconic shows like Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, BR Chopra's Mahabharat, Hum Paanch, Shaktimaan and few more. On the other hand, on the international platform, all Hollywood celebrities are coming forward to read chapters from Harry Potter books to all the fans and kids out there amid the lockdown.

The series is called ‘Harry Potter At Home’ and the first chapter is read by none other than, Daniel Radcliffe aka Harry Potter himself. Daniel kick-started the series and read the first chapter from Philosopher’s Stone titled ‘The Boy Who Lived’ to all the fans and they’re going gaga over it. The line up is followed by seven Hollywood biggies including Daniel Radcliffe, Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim, Noma Dumezweni, and Eddie Redmayne.

Wizarding World made the surprise announcement on Twitter that read, “Surprise! We’ve got a treat for you…From today, amazing friends of the Wizarding World are going to take turns reading Harry Potter book one. And to start us off with Chapter 1, we think you’ll agree we have the perfect narrator… #HarryPotterAtHome”

A fan page of Daniel posted the videos of him narrating the first chapter, take a look:

Bloomsbury said in an official statement, “Each will be reading different sections of this iconic book, with its themes of family, friendship, courage and overcoming adversity, to families around the world.”

It further said, “The initiative already includes an open licence to teachers allowing them to post recordings of themselves reading the Harry Potter stories onto educational platforms and networks; a dedicated hub of information and activities at www.harrypotterathome.com; and ‘Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone’ available to stream for free via Audible Stories and borrowed more widely via online library services all over the world.”

