FRIENDS Trivia #16: THIS Lead Actor Is The MOST Loved Character Of The Show Despite All The Criticism

We hope you enjoyed our yesterday’s episode of ‘The One With Yet Another Fresh FRIENDS‘ Trivia’ and we are back with a new one. We have been getting enormous love from y’all on this new section and would love to keep writing it for you guys.

David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller and Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green’s love story has been the talk of Tinseltown for ages. There have been continuous debates from fans all across the world whether Ross’s character was fairly written or he was just a selfish man who wanted Rachel’s attention whenever she was around. There has always been criticism around his character. But do you know that he was the most loved character according to a survey conducted by Comedy Central conducted back in 2016?

Yes, you read that right. Hard to believe isn’t it? The survey was based out of England and David was the highest voted FRIENDS’ actor with 25.60 percent of votes and Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing bagged the second position with a slight difference and got 25.40 percent votes.

Now, that’s some neck to neck competition. FRIENDS starred Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller. All of them will soon reunite for a reunion special episode and the wait for that has been buzzing high.

