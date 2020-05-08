Harry Potter Fame Rupert Grint & His Girlfriend Georgia Groome Welcome Their First Child

Amid such pandemic situations, we are rarely coming across some pleasant news but there are some moments of joy for Harry Potter fame Rupert Grint and his girlfriend, Georgia Groome. The couple has welcomed a baby girl to their life.

Confirming the news, the spokesperson said, “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.”

Meanwhile, it was during the last month when the couple confirmed that they are expecting a child.

Grint 31, and Groome, 28, have been together since 2011. In the last month, Groome showed off her baby bump when the couple stepped out in North London to stock up on supplies amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome were pictured strolling along in the sunshine after visiting a pharmacy, and a Whole Foods to pick up some groceries. Groome was fresh-faced for their outing while carrying her phone and some pharmacy purchases in her hand.

Last year, the couple sparked marriage rumours as Groome was spotted wearing a gold band on her wedding finger during pub lunch. The “Double Date” actress rocked a trendy denim pinafore dress and a grey oversized jumper. Groome opted for minimal accessories during their cosy lunch date, with attention on her gold band. Grint also stepped out with a simple ring, which he wore on his middle finger.

