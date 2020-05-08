Avengers: Endgame: Solo Film On Captain America Returning Infinity Stones? Ross Marquand AKA Red Skull Hopes So

Last year, the Russo Brothers shocked us all with the twist of an old Captain America in Avengers: Endgame. Fans were already grieving the death of Iron Man and suddenly, they got another great shock. The twist happened when Steve Rogers goes back in time to place the infinity stones to their original places.

Whoever has watched Avengers: Endgame, knows that Ross Marquand’s Red Skull was the soul stone guard at Vormir. In Captain America: The First Avengers (2011), he was the villain that Captain America fought. Since last year, fans have been asking MCU about Cap’s reaction on seeing Red Skull. But the makers have been giving vague answers.

Avengers: Endgame actor Ross Marquand (Red Skull) suggests that Marvel should make a film on Captain America returning infinity stones. As reported by Comicbook, during Awesome-Con Online 2020, Ross said, “I also thought it would be really interesting to make a standalone movie with Cap returning all the stones. Because when he jumps into the time machine at the end of Endgame, he’s gone for a second and then comes back as an old man.”

The Avengers: Endgame actor stated that it would be interesting to see what happens each time when Captain America returns the stone. Ross added, “That would be a fascinating movie in itself, I think. I hope (Red Skull) does (return).”

Talking about Red Skull, there were reports that after Avengers: Endgame, he will return in Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. When questioned about it, Ross answered, “Oh, I have no idea. I really can’t speak to that, because I don’t know. I hope he comes back.”

Do you think there should a solo film on Captain America returning infinity stones?

