Did you know Amazon Prime Video’s Maara is the first Indian film to have HDR content especially done for a digital release!

After a long wait and catching its mesmerising glimpses, Amazon Prime Video’s Maara is all set to release tomorrow. The R.Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath starrer has captured the hearts and souls of the audiences with its trailer and tracks. Talking about what makes Maara a special one, Director Dhilip Kumar has an unknown fact to reveal!

He shares, “Technically speaking, this is the first HDR Indian content on Prime that is going release and I think, this is also the first Tamil film or South Indian film on Prime that is going to have an atmos mix for it. Audiences will have the ability to watch it in HDR, if you have the feature and also, the atmos mix. Technically, the work that goes into it is different in time—within next 6 months we are all going to have HDR and atmos devices with us. So that’s something interesting with Maara. Also, HDR is only possible because it’s going be on a digital platform. Otherwise theatres are not equipped for HDR yet.”

Maara marks the feature film debut of Dhilip Kumar who had directed a short film titled Kalki in 2015.

Produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa of Pramod Films, Maara also features Alexander Babu, Sshivada, Mouli, Padmavati Rao and Abhirami in other prominent roles. Mark your calendars now to stream the global premiere of Maara exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting January 08, 2021.

