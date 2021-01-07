Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: Even a bad year like 2020 can be celebrated because there were several performances and films which entertained us and added some life to an otherwise gloomy period.

Advertisement

In this story, we are going to nominate some of the Best Actors with a Difference in 2020. As viewers, you can pick your favourite among them and the one with most votes will be declared the winner.

1) Sharad Kelkar (Laxmii)

Advertisement

Just when we thought Laxmii will be an Akshay Kumar extravaganza, Sharad Kelkar came out of syllabus. Not that Akshay was any less than excellent but the way Sharad surprised everyone with his performance in the film deserves special accolades.

2) Jassie Gill (Panga)

With his sweet and supporting husband’s character and sincere performance, Jassie Gill in Panga left a memorable impression on all of us. We all have loved him as a singer but as he made his Bollywood debut as an actor, we felt nothing but impressed.

3) Anil Kapoor (Malang)

Even though Mohit Suri’s Malang had several highlights, Anil Kapoor’s performance was among the best factors. He played the role of a cop named Anjaney Agashe in the film and totally nailed it. The actor also got some of the most amazing dialogues in the film and he delivered them so effortlessly.

4) Zain Khan Durrani (Shikara)

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara couldn’t do well at the box office but the performances of actors stayed with us for a long time. While we have already talked about the lead actors, Zain Khan Durrani who played Lateef was also one actor in the film who didn’t get the appreciation he deserved.

5) Kumud Mishra (Thappad)

Kumud Mishra played the role of Taapsee Pannu’s character’s dad in the film. It was such a sweet and inspiring role that he played in the film but the performance he gave was even beautiful.

6) Amitabh Bachchan (Gulabo Sitabo)

Amitabh Bachchan has played several excellent characters in his career and with the kind of performances he has done, it’s tough for him to outperform himself. But with Gulabo Sitabo he did it. In the Shoojit Sircar’s 2020 directorial, he played the character of a greedy old man. It was fascinating to see him handling the little nuances of his character with so much excellence. His performance was no less than a master class of acting in itself.

Polls Vote For Best Actor With A Difference Sharad Kelkar (Laxmii)

Jassie Gill (Panga)

Anil Kapoor (Malang)

Zain Khan Durrani (Shikara)

Kumud Mishra (Thappad)

Amitabh Bachchan (Gulabo Sitabo) View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Must Read: Ananya Panday’s Maldives Wardrobe Is The Place Newlywed Brides Would Want To Hijack For Their Honeymoon Outfits

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube