After a long wait, we all be able to see a comeback of Anita Mishra in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Just a few hours ago, Nehha Pendse shared that she has kickstarted the shoot for the show. Not just that, the actress even raised one concern and shared of getting used to it.

Taking to Instagram, Nehha shared a boomerang video from her car. She captioned it as “Day one for #bjgph. Getting used to being stuck in traffic for hrs. (Gonna share more details abt my commute soon) But for now, I need ur best wishes and good vibes.” As soon as she spoke about getting stuck in traffic, our old Anita Bhabi, Saumya Tandon reacted on it.

In the comment section, Saumya Tandon replied, “I can feel ya…”. Just like Saumya, we too feel Nehha Pendse’s frustration. Mumbai traffic you know!

Take a look at the post shared by Nehha Pendse below:

Meanwhile, recently Rohitashv Gaur shared his opinions on Nehha replacing Saumya Tandon.

Speaking to News18, he said, “Its mainstay is that the two men (Tiwari and Vibhuti, played by Aasif Sheikh) have a fondness for each other’s wives. When one of the characters is not there, naturally, the person who is placed opposite to them, their track will be ruined. This was happening with me all while Anita was not there. With Nehha’s entry, the main content of the serial will be back on track. New storylines can also be experimented with. Plus, her (Nehha) own fan following is huge. Millions of people like her. Somewhere, face-wise, Nehha is very similar to Gori Mem and I feel it is a very good casting that will be very beneficial for our serial.”

Talking on developing a chemistry with the new joinee, Rohitashv said, “This will take some time. Naturally, how things were with Saumya, it took time and practice and it shone over the years. With Nehha, only after doing some scenes can we see how the chemistry works between us. But she will do great with me because she is very natural. We will carry it forward beautifully, I am sure. We will not be rehearsing beforehand as in comedy the scenes becomes stale. Things will be done on the spot and improvisation will help in polishing it further. We will follow the director’s lead.”

