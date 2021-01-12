The popular television show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will complete 12 years on Tuesday. Celebrations will be a low-key affair in the time of Covid.

“It is going to be a double celebration for us. Apart from the fact that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will complete 12 years, the day also coincides with the show completing 3,300 episodes. That has been the maximum number of shows any Hindi GEC show has ever touched,” producer Rajan Shahi told IANS.

Talking about how they plan to celebrate, Shahi added: “Keeping Covid-19 precautions in mind, we will have a celebration but it will be a low-key affair. We will have a simple gathering of the main cast. We will be doing a ‘hawan’ in the morning and then cut a cake. We would like to thank the almighty for the blessings.”

“Hats off to the entire team because completing 3,300 episodes is not easy. I think it’s a landmark day not just for my production house but for the Indian television industry. World over, I am sure people are proud that there is a show running with dignity, respect and so much adulation and has kept evolving with time. Twelve years is a long journey. Every time, the taste changed among the audience, the show evolved,” said Shahi.

“I have learnt that no one is above the show and when everyone puts in their efforts with sincerity, it shows and that team effort always shows. ‘Yeh Rishta…’ has a certain kind of positivity and it keeps people retained. Our philosophy has always been a team effort and we work keeping that in mind,” summed up Shahi, who has been in the television industry for almost 27 years and has bankrolled many popular television shows.

