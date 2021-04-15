The second wave of the novel coronavirus has hit the nation badly. The country has seen a spike like never before in terms of COVID-19 positive cases. While several celebrities have already tested positive, we now hear four members from the cast and crew of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are facing a similar fate. This includes actor Kush Shah aka Goli.

The show’s producer, Asit Kumarr Modi, opened about the four members testing positive during a testing that was conducted on sets. He also shed light on whether the 15-day lockdown restrictions in Maharashtra will affect the shooting of TMKOC. Read on to know what he said.

In a conversation with Saas, Bahu Aur Betiyaan, the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, said, “We had not thought of any possibility of going out for the shoot because the guidelines that came out 3-4 days ago didn’t mention a ban on shooting. According to those guidelines we had to take everyone’s RT-PCR tests on the set. So, we got everyone tested and four people tested Covid-positive.”

Elaborating about the same, the man backing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continued, “We had already home-quarantined them because while taking the test they were showing some symptoms. We got everyone tested on Friday, April 9. We have been taking precautions during the shoot.”

Asit Kumarr Modi added, “If anyone was a little sick, we would ask them not to come to the shoot. Kush Shah, who plays Goli on the show and some production people, are positive. There is no one positive in the main cast. All those who are positive are also home quarantine and everyone else is safe.”

For those who do not know, the shoots of television shows have been stopped in Mumbai for the next 15 days due to the rising cases of Covid-19. Reports have surfaced that owing to the same, some TV shows will be shot in Hyderabad, Rajasthan and Goa. Asked if Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will take a similar route, the producer said, “We have not thought or planned of going out for shooting yet. But later we have to think about what to do.”

Asit Kumarr Modi continued, “The option of going out to shoot is good but that too has to be decided thoughtfully because the workers who are on daily wages will suffer a lot. We currently have banked episodes for a week and then let’s see what we’ll decide.”

