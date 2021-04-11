Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Rubina Dilaik & Cezanne Khan Look Like A Match Made In Heaven As New 'Harman & Saumya'

TV star Cezanne Khan is all set to enter the popular show “Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki”, starring Rubina Dilaik. He will essay the character of Harman, a role earlier essayed by Vivian Dsena.

In the past, Harman’s chemistry with the show’s protagonist Saumya, played by Rubina, ensured high ratings. However, with Cezanne making his entry, Saumya becomes suspicious if he is indeed Harman or someone else posing as Harman.

“Harman’s character is extremely interesting. He wears his heart on his sleeves and loves Saumya (Rubina Dilaik) unconditionally. I am truly excited to be back on screen and to once again breathe life into it with my style. A lot is set to unfold with Harman’s return and I hope the audience will support me in this new journey,” said Cezanne Khan, about his latest assignment, on the Colors show.

Fans used to love the crackling chemistry of Rubina Dilaik and Vivian Dsena. It will be a challenge for Cezanne Khan to step into Vivian’s shoes. Also, fans still love Khan as Anurag, so much that many still call him by that character name. So accepting him in a different role may be a bit tricky.

But, the first look of Rubina and Cezanne are out and with that, we feel that it will be a cakewalk for the actor and he is perfect for the role of Harman. What do you think?

