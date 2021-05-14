Indian Idol 12 has been in the news for all the wrong reasons off-late. The latest episode of the show created quite a stir on social media after they dedicated one entire episode to legendary singer Kishore Kumar and paid tribute to him. The netizens apparently did not find the tribute impressive and slammed the judges & in fact, the legendary singer’s son Amit Kumar too revealed that he did not enjoy the episode. But, looks like this did not go down too well with host Aditya Narayan.

In the Kishore Kumar special episode, the contestants crooned his chartbuster hits. But when the judges, Anu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar, paid their tribute, it didn’t go well with the netizens who slammed them for their singing. Now, Aditya has finally opened up about this entire fiasco after Amit too did not speak too well about the episode. Keep scrolling further.

According to an interview given to Bollywood Hungama, Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan said, “With all due respect to Amitji, it is never easy to honour the legacy of a legend in an hour or two. But we always try our level best to put on a great show especially given the circumstances. Due to the pandemic, we were shooting in Daman with a limited team and crew, limited rehearsals, different set etc. Still week after week, we are putting out fresh episodes where most other channels are playing re-runs of their content.”

“Amitji has graced the show on multiple occasions and has always praised our contestants as well as our team. This time also he was lavish in his praise. In fact, he was kind enough to share so many personal stories on Kishore da, and we enjoyed and cherished each one. If he wasn’t happy with certain aspects of the show, he could have just told us during the shoot, and we would have been more than happy to try and accommodate his inputs,” Aditya Narayan added.

What do you think of his statements? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

