After months of entertaining audiences across the globe, Bigg Boss 16 will come to an end tomorrow. While Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary continue to fight for the trophy, the season’s first finalist Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was evicted mid-week.

We recently caught up with her and had a heart-to-heart conversation about many things. During our recent exclusive chat, the Choti Sarrdaarni actress opened up about a lot of this including who she would like to meet and not meet once the show ends, her views about the show’s three hosts – Salman Khan, Farah Khan and Karan Johar and lots more. Scroll below to read it all.

While in the Bigg Boss 16 house and then post her eviction from the Salman Khan-hosted show, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been consistent about one thing – rooting for her boys Shiv Thakare and MC Stan. When we asked her to choose who she sees as a winner among the two, the actress replied, “Nahi le sakti. I don’t have to (choose). I don’t have to. Imagine you have two kids and I tell you to choose one of them – one of the kids.”

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia continued, “It’s not about the trophy. But genuinely, mujhe nahi lagta mai dono me se kissi ek ko choose kar sakti hu. Of course woh unki destiny hai, mai apne karam yeh kar sakti hu ki I can send out prays, well wishes and I can request all my people who are attached to me and of course attached to them to just… I can just reach out to people and tell them that they (the boys) deserve to win. I feel unn dono ke story aisi hai na jisme ek larger audience connect karta hai. You can come from wherever it is and you can still make it here. And dono issi sapne ko, issi journey ko, issi dream darshana chate hai. I genuinely feel that real people deserve to win and lift that trophy. I want to see either one of them do that.”

In the same chat, she also commented on Sajid Khan and the impact he has on the housemates while still a contestant. Agreeing with mandali member and Bigg Boss 16 ex-contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s views, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia said the filmmaker really kept the house positive. Adding that there was emptiness once he had to walk out, she continued, “Uski kamee mehasoos ho rahi thi. Sirf mujhe nahi, aap kissi se bhi puch loge, sab ko hua tha. You know he’s one person who always used humour as his aid to survive in that place.”

Adding that as an elder he kept the whole house united, the actress continued in Hindi, “He was the sole person in the house who spoke to everyone, who had a personal relationship with all the housemates – be it Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary or anyone. I completely agree with what Sumbul said.”

