After Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s fairytale wedding, the other thing the nation cannot stop talking about is who will win the Bigg Boss season 16. After the journey video of the contestants aired last night, Shalin Bhanot has received massive support & love from across the country.

Naagin star Nia wants Shalin to lift the Bigg Boss 16’s trophy & has requested her fans to vote for him in huge numbers.

Like Bigg Boss said Shalin’s journey is like a blockbuster Bollywood movie & we couldn’t agree more. Shalin Bhanot who’s proved to be the dark horse of the show, has made it to the finale week much against the opposition he faced from his fellow housemates. Now, a close friend, Nia Sharma is also requesting her fans to vote for Shalin.

Shalin Bhanot’s journey has been a testament to the face that you can be a good person & still survive on the show despite being mocked & ridiculed by his competitors. He’s shown that you don’t need to plan & plot & instigate to reach this far.

Apart from Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are the top finalists of Bigg Boss. Time will tell who lifts the trophy. Bigg Boss 16 finale is slated to air this Sunday.

