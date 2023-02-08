Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have finally been declared as ‘Mr & Mrs.’ The couple kept their relationship under wraps for the longest time until Karan Johar forced them to spill the beans on his chat show. They indirectly confirmed the rumours without giving away too much but nobody expected them to get married this soon despite strong rumours in the industry. Now, Kangana Ranaut is taking a dig at Bollywood yet again as she calls the newly-weds the most “genuine couple.”

This isn’t the first time that Kangana has taken a dig at Bollywood via Sid and Kiara. There were random videos of the couple going viral from Shershaah promotions ahead of their marriage. Ranaut had taken one of them to her stories and praised their genuine love that is “rarely seen in the industry” according to her.

Buzz began stronger than ever when Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and their closed ones were spotted at Jaisalmer heading towards the wedding venue. Renowned script writer Aniruddha Gupta who’s been the man behind Rashmi Rocket, Malang, Code M amongst others shared a picture of the newlyweds from their marriage and asked his followers, “Where they dating?”

Reacting to the same, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Yes they were but not for brands or movie promotions, they never did any attention seeking Bolly relationship gimmicks to milk limelight ….. so much integrity and genuine love, delightful couple.”

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani made a beautiful bride as she chose Manish Malhotra for her wedding outfit. The groom Sidharth Malhotra also got his ivory sherwani custom-made by the same designer. Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla were amongst a few celebrities who were invited to the wedding.

