Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza and his wife Lizelle D’Souza collaborate with producer Suuraj Sinngh to make digital content.

The trio has come together to make multiple content-driven projects for the web which will include web shows, original films and other shows.

Remo D’Souza said that OTT has opened up space for more entertainment.

“Both Lizelle and I have been watching and consuming a lot of content in the lockdown and we think we have cracked what would be great content for web release. Suuraj and me have known each other for a long time now and when we discussed this thought with him, we realised that we have the same vision and immediately decided to collaborate,” Remo D’Souza added.

The filmmaker-choreographer promised that they “have a variety of unique concepts that we are working on and we will be announcing them soon”.

Lizelle D’Souza shared that she is really excited about this collaboration with Suuraj and has “locked some really exciting projects! OTT has truly enriched the entertainment experience for everyone and we are excited for our projects to add to it”.

Sinngh is looking forward to this next big step into the web world.

Talking about the same he said: “I must say that it is rare to find someone who thinks just like you and when I met Remo and Lizelle at a social gathering and we got talking, I was sure that we need to join hands and create something together.

“The news of each project will be shared soon.”

