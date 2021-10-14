Back in 2019, Hina Khan made her grand debut at Cannes after her film Lines’ poster was revealed there. Soon, a magazine editor took a jibe at Hina’s red carpet look and made a snarky comment on the same. This didn’t go well with the television fraternity who came in support of the beauty including Nakuul Mehta. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Nakuul penned an open letter to the editor of the magazine and slammed him for making such a snob comment.

Jitesh Pillai took to his Instagram and shared Hina Khan’s red carpet picture with a caption that read, “Cannes has suddenly become Chandivali studios kya?” Now, this for obvious reasons didn’t go well with the television fraternity who bashed the editor for his snarky comment on the actress.

Nakuul Mehta along with Karanvir Bohra, Erica Fernandes, Arjun Bijlani to Nia Sharma all came in support of Hina Khan after Jitesh’s comment on her.

Nakuul in his open letter thanked the editor in a sarcastic way and wrote, “The silver lining of that uncalled for remark you made is that for the first time a lot of us collectively stood up and made out voices heard. It hit home. You got a lot of us engaging in a dialogue and coming out in support of a colleague who on her own merit has blazed new trails. Thank you, if for nothing else but for shaking our collective conscience to wake up and stand up for the respect our work demands.”

Read the full letter here:

Later, Jitesh Pillai took to his Twitter handle and apologised about his comment on Hina Khan and revealed that it was taken in a bad light but he didn’t mean it.

Hina also gave a kick-a** reply to the editor and wrote in a tweet, “I was persistent, I m constant n I will b efficient again n again again. Don’t know where I belong, don’t know if I have to, as d Place don’t define me! Bcause as always I will work my a** off n I will make my own PLACE. My promise,a proud outsider from my Chandiwali studios.”

I was persistent, I m constant n I will b efficient again n again again. Don’t know where I belong, don’t know if I have to, as d Place don’t define me! Bcause as always I will work my a** off n I will make my own PLACE. My promise,a proud outsider from my Chandiwali studios. 🙏 — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) May 16, 2019

What are your thoughts on Nakuul Mehta coming forward in support of Hina Khan? Tell us in the comments below.

