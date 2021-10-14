Actor Rohit Bose Roy, who plays a junior lawyer in the upcoming relationship drama ‘Sanak: Ek Junoon’, gives an insight into how power jobs really do increase people’s thirst for success.

Rohit said: “I believe setting benchmarks and working towards a goal drives us to do better in our lives but when you are hungry for power and recognition, the stakes will always be high and how far one would go to achieve this success depends on their personal willpower, I’d say. Personally, I’m driven but not power-hungry. During my preparation for the character, I found out that every lawyer has a personal style of delivery to intrigue the judge, so they also rehearse like actors.”

‘Sanak: Ek Junoon’ is the story of making compromises by common people at certain times either in terms of their values or other principles to achieve the set target or goals in life. Like ‘Ajay’, a junior lawyer is offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity by his boss for which he must compromise on his values and part with what is dear to him.

He adds: “My character is quite a driven junior lawyer who wants to reach the top. The higher you go on the corporate ladder, the more power you have. This power was offered to ‘Ajay’ at the cost of his morals, and he decides to tread on this slippery slope. I think once a person has tasted success, it’s a heady addiction that can make you feel hungrier for it and at times, you don’t know where to draw the line”.

Directed by Krishna Bhatt, this series has a talented star cast including Rushad Rana, Rishi Deshpande, Antara Banerjee, Amaara Sangam, Tasneem Ali and Harpreet Jatail in pivotal roles.

‘Sanak: Ek Junoon’ will start streaming from October 16 on MX Player.

