Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the most loved and appreciated comedy television show for over 13 years. Every single character on the show is loved by the spectator. Well, according to recent news, the show is now going to tickle the fans even more!

The producers of the show have decided that the comedy sitcom will now air 6 days a week rather than its regular 5 days a week routine.

So now, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will be filling our homes with laughter from Monday to Saturday with all-new episodes. The channel SAB had announced this news with the announcement of a special ‘Mahasangam Shaniwar’.

It is to be noted that the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has accomplished the amazing feat of completing 3200 episodes so far.

The show has been one of the most favourite ones for the viewers for the last 13 years. The show covers the daily life of the families who reside in the Gokuldham society, where people of every religion and culture live together. Each day a new problem arises that society has to solve together. But even in all this, the element of laughter remains intact.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Ghanshyam Nayak, who depicted the character Nattu Kaka in the show died on October 3rd after his long battle with cancer. To pay tribute to the actor, the owner of the Gada Electronics store, Shekhar Gadiyar shared a video clip on Instagram wherein he is seen keeping an image of Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka in the chair.

Take a look at the Instagram post below:

The new episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will feature the main characters Jethalal played by Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta, Munmun Dutta as Babita.

