Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular sitcoms among the TV audience. The show is loved by many and it even gave us Priya Ahuja and Malav Rajda. While Priya plays the role of Rita Reporter, Malav is the director of the hit sitcom.

Malav and Priya met on the sets of the sitcom and have been married for nearly ten years now. The two are quite active on social media and often shares some beautiful pictures on Instagram. For more than a decade, the two reveal their love story and their married life.

During a conversation with ETimes, Malav Rajda reveals that they maintained a professional relationship for almost six months before they became friends and finally got married in November 2011. He said, “When I first came on the sets, there was some other actress, who was playing the role of Rita Reporter. After a few days, Priya Ahuja joined and I got to know that she used to originally play the role. It took quite some time for us to break the director-actor equation and become friends. Initially, we used to talk about work, but she knew I liked her from day one. Then, one day, she hugged and wished me for Diwali and that’s when I got the courage to speak to her and get to know her better. Finally, after almost two years of knowing each other, I told Priya’s mother that I wanted to marry her. Now, it’s a decade of working and being together and we also have a son.”

The filmmaker also revealed that they keep their professional and personal lives separate. He said, “When I return home, I try and switch off from work and never discuss scenes with Priya. I have never told producer Asit Modi to cast Priya in any special episodes or recommended her to any other producer for a show. Priya also never asks for it. This way we avoid getting into each other’s professional lives.”

Priya Ahuja too spoke about their married life. She claims that she also respects the professional boundaries and feel blessed to have him as her husband. She said, “Malav is a very simple man. He is someone who does not go to parties or network. Also, I would prefer that he does not put in a word for my career. I would want to bag a project on merit. After so many years, I feel blessed that I found a husband like him.”

Priya aka Rita Reporter also threw some light on her relationship with her colleagues. She said, “The two of us enjoy having lunch together with the entire team on the sets. Many times I cook pasta or special dishes and send it in Malav’s tiffin for the entire team. A few years ago, I had my son and then the pandemic struck, so my track has been a little lesser than before, but I am very happy to be a part of this show.”

