Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has a special place in our hearts as does its cast and crew. Recently, the show’s director Malav Rajda took to social media and shared that there is only one place where he has control over his wife Priya Ahuja Rajda aka Rita reporter.

Wondering where? Well, scroll down and check out his latest Instagram post to know the place. Also, don’t forget to check out Priya’s response to it. Read on.

Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director Malav Rajda to his official Instagram account and shared a picture of his ‘director monitor.’ On it, we see Priya Ahuja Rajda aka Rita reporter giving her a shot for a scene of the show. Besides Priya, the other actors are also seen as their respective characters including Taarak Mehta, Jethalal, Bapuji, Bhide, Babita and others.

Sharing the picture, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director wrote, “he one place where I can control @priyaahujarajda” Replying to Malav Rajda’s post, Priya Ahuja Rajda wrote, “u have a doubt.. Rita reporter ko kaun control kar sakta hai.” Check it out:

Recently, Malav Rajda has shared another picture on Instagram with Priya Ahuja Rajda aka Rita Reporter from the sets of TMKOC. He captioned it, “1st pic: Explaining the scene to her 2nd pic: Explaining her yahan meri chalti hai 3rd pic: Requesting her yahan meri chalne de 4th pic: She finally agrees with a condition ghar pe toh uski hi chalegi”.

For those who do not know, Priya and Malav Rajda have been married for a decade now. This Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director and actor were blessed with a son in 2019.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Shweta Tiwari: “Abhinav Kohli Would Create A Scene & End Up At My Doorstep Anytime”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube