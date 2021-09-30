Advertisement

Bollywood playback singer Neha Kakkar, who is well known for singing songs like “Sunny Sunny” from Yaariyan and “London Thumakda” from Queen, has recently turned director for a music video ‘Peene Lage Ho’. The song is now going viral and a user linked the song to a scene from ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’.

The iconic TV show has been entertaining people for more than a decade and has been spreading happiness among the audiences. Fans of the show often share memes and videos on social media that go viral instantly.

Now an Instagram user shared a reel wherein Neha Kakkar’s new song Peene Lage Ho was infused with a scene from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The playback singer shared an Instagram story wherein her husband Rohanpreet Singh had also shared the same video on his handle. Take a look at the Instagram story below:

Recently, Neha Kakkar and her brother Tony Kakkar appeared on the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. During the show, the comedian-host asked the singer why she asked singer-sister Sonu Kakkar to fill in her shoes as a judge on singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 12’.

Kapil asked, “Kya puri family ka contract hai Sony TV ke saath?” To which Neha Kakkar said, “Dekho saara kursi ka khel hai. Jab kursi chor ke jao na toh apne hi bande ko chor ke jaana chahiye. Kyun Archana ma’am?”

Archana Puran Singh too took a sly dig at Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was earlier on the show. She said, “Kisi aur ne yeh advice agar pehle le li hoti, toh yeh kursi usne khaali nahi chodi hoti.”

What do you think about Neha Kakkar’s song Peene Lage Ho? Let us know in the comments below!

