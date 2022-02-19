Westeros is right now is all set to take a journey down memory lane. The Game Of Thrones universe is getting a prequel show. Titled House Of The Dragon, the show that scales the history of Targaryen and emphasizes their reign has made a thunderous buzz and the world is waiting for it as we speak. Turns out there is finally good news waiting for us and the carrier of this news is none other than George R.R. Martin Himself.

For the unversed, HBO gave a green signal to a prequel to Game Of Thrones titled House Of The Dragon in 2020. The show is set to trace the journey of the house Targaryen before the events of GOT. The show will lead to the epic battle called the Dance Of The Dragons and everything that happened before that.

Now as per the latest update, George R.R. Martin has now announced the team has wrapped the show. The maverick writer has some exciting deets to offer and below is everything you should know about the same.

Talking about the wrap up of House Of The Dragon, George R.R. Martin as per We Got This Covered said, “Exciting news out of London — I am informed that shooting has WRAPPED for the first season of HOUSE OF THE DRAGON.” The author revealed that he is loving the show so far but there is plenty “more work needs to be done” before it’s ready for release.

Game Of Throne writer added, “Yes, all ten episodes. I have seen rough cuts of a few of them, and I’m loving them. Of course, a lot more work needs to be done. Special effects, color timing, score, all the post-production work.”

Praising the House Of The Dragon makers Martin went on to praise showrunners Ryan J. Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, George R.R. Martin said, “But the writing, the directing, the acting all look terrific. I hope you will like them as much as I do. My hat is off to Ryan and Miguel and their team, and to our amazing cast.”

House Of The Dragon stars Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Steve Toussaint in the pivotal parts. How excited are you for the show? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

