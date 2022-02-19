Bella Hadid is one of the most-followed supermodels of the current generation who is quite vocal about her opinions on social media. She often wins the internet with not just her exquisite fashion sense but also with her educative and awareness-spreading posts. In a recent update, Bella has addressed the hijab row which has been a major topic of debate in India since the last few weeks.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the whole hijab discussion took off when a bunch of students from Government Girls PU College, Udupi, were denied entry into the college premises for wearing a hijab as an addition to their uniform. Six students from the university decided to protest when they were asked to remove their headcovers which eventually triggered multiple protests in Karnataka, most of which were against the idea of women adding hijabs to their college/school uniform. The Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai even had to shut down schools and colleges for a brief period due to rising violent agitations in the state.

Advertisement

In a recent turn of events, American model Bella Hadid has spoken up about the hijab row, standing in solidarity with the women who only wish to practise their faith. She first put up an elaborate note on the atrocities faced by Muslim women around the globe, calling it “biased, prejudice and straight up racist”.

In a much more detailed second post, Bella Hadid shared a series of articles that mentioned how different countries are planning to bring in Islamophobic laws and the list also mentioned the name of India due to the ongoing hijab row. She highlighted how Muslim women are not allowed to follow their faith out in the open in France and how the world is conveniently mum about the openly rising issues of Islamophobia around the globe.

Connecting the hijab row with misogyny, Bella Hadid wrote, “I urge France, India, Quebec, Belgium, and any other countries in the world who are discriminatory against Muslim women, to rethink what decisions you have made or are trying to make in the future about a body that is not yours. It’s not your job to tell women what they should or shouldn’t wear, especially when it is pertaining to faith and safety.”

“The egocentrics of a man to think for even for one second, that they have enough validity to make decisions for a woman in 2022, are not only laughable but actually sick in the head.”, Bella Hadid further wrote. Have a look.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood.

Must Read: When Matthew McConaughey Stank So Much That Kate Hudson Had To Ask Him To Put Some Deodorant On

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube