It’s Thursday and the TRP report for week 25 is in. As always, this report brings viewers insight into which Indian TV shows have been loved in the week gone by and who make it to the No. 1 spot. Not surprising, it’s Rupali Ganguly-led Anupamaa once more. It also shows which soaps slipped or climbed the ladder and made a bigger place for themselves in the hearts of the audiences.

So while we know which is the No. 1 show on the charts for the week gone by, scroll below to know which other shows make it to the Top 5. (PS: A total of 10 shows are in the top 5 as several share the same ratings.)

As reports by BollywoodLife, with a rating of 3.1, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah and more celebs’ starrer Anupamaa has topped the charts yet again. The current track, which focuses on Kinjal’s baby shower alongside the family drama and also sees her meeting with an accident is being loved by many. In fact, it saw a .1 rise in its rating.

Following Anupamaa on the TRP chart of Week 25 are Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra’s Yeh Hai Chahatein. Both shows got a TRP of 2.2. While YRKKH climbed a spot, YHC was able in maintaining its No. 2 position.

The third spot on this week’s TRP report also saw a tie between Ulka Gupta-Pravisht Mishra’s Banni Chow Home Delivery and Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer Khan-led Imlie. While the former of the two maintained its position, the 2.1 ratings both shows got helped the latter climb to the third spot.

Week 25 saw four shows clashing for the fourth position – Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura and Shakti Arora’s Kundali Bhagya and Krishna Kaul, Mugdha Chaphekar and Tina Philip’s Kumkum Bhagya. Each show received a TRP rating of 2.0.

Making its presence felt at the fifth position this week was Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Meheck Chahal starrer Naagin 6. The supernatural show got a TRP of 1.9 Seems like the actress’ new look is intriguing the audience.

