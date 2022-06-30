Uorfi Javed never fails to leave her followers and other netizens baffled with her fashion experiments and choices that she uploads on the internet. She enjoys a fan following of 3.2 million followers who truly enjoy her unique sense of fashion.

Advertisement

However often the Bigg Boss OTT contestant gets brutally trolled by many netizens over the same. Once again, the netizens are targeting the actress and this time over her recently uploaded reel. Read on to know what we are talking about.

Advertisement

After using wires, photographs, and chains, Bora (bag) Uorfi Javed now creates an attire with two belts. Yup, you read that right. The Mere Bade Bhaiya ki Dulhania actress in her recently uploaded reel donned a tube top and skirt and the whole look’s unique feature were the two belts. The actress made sure the belt held her top and low-waisted skirt in place and completed her look with some simple makeup and leaving her hair open.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Uorfi Javed stepped outside with her fashion experimental look on and was instantly swarmed by paps. However, netizens once again are not happy with her recent experiment. They trolled the actress in the comment section.

One netizen said, “She lacks two things, second is obviously clothes and Yes first is BRAIN!”

The second user commented, “Twinkle twinkle little star, pagla gai he ye bekaar, isko le jao koi yaar, mental hospital is not so far….. “

The third user commented, “Ye kaisa dress hai kch bhi latka kar aa jaati h🥴”

“Kia bawaseer h yh”, the fourth user said.

The fifth user trolled, “The only idea am liking here is the idea of a lipstick 😂”

Meanwhile recently Uorfi revealed that she had received death threats after she spoke about the Udaipur tailor’s gruesome murder on her Instagram story. She took it to her Instagram handle and shared snippets of the threats she received over her story. It read, “Kya lag rahi hai ****”. Another message by the user read, “Shut your mouth chudail, tuje to kya hi pata Islam kya hai. Hmare nabi ki shan mai koi gustaki kare or hum use kese chod de.” However, she immediately tagged Mumbai police and slammed the user by saying “Enjoy your jail time.”

What are your thoughts on Uorfi Javed’s new look? Make sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Urfi Javed Reacts To Accusations Of Copying Kendall Jenner, Zendaya & Others: “Kaunsa Aisa Indian Designer Hai Jo Nahi Karta Hai Copy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram