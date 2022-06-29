Actor Ali Fazal will next be seen reprising his role of Guddu Bhaiya in the third season of ‘Mirzapur’. The show features Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Verma and Isha Talwar among others.

The ‘Fukrey’ actor says: “We have a string of some of the most talented and popular actors for ‘Mirzapur‘. It’s truly an adventure to work alongside such a brilliant bunch of actors as I get to learn so much on the sets of this show.”

Ali Fazal went on to add, “However, since the last one year, we haven’t had much of an opportunity to spend time with each other and it’s a happy problem to have. Because everyone’s been doing some impeccable work and it’s great to see all of us being busy.”

“That’s what makes this re-union more fun, of course all this keeping in mind the new twisty screenplay I am excited to shoot for ‘Mirzapur’,” added Ali Fazal further.

Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyendu Sharma-led ‘Mirzapur 3’, backed by the Farhan Akhtar – Ritesh Sidhwani production house, Excel Entertainment will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

On the personal front, Ali Fazal is in a romantic relationship with his Fukrey co-star Richa Chadha and the couple is looking forward to soon tie the knot. Time and again the lovebirds take social media on fire every time they post a picture together.

