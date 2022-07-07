Karan Johar is back with the new season of Koffee With Karan and with that more insider gossip will be shared by your own favourite stars on the notorious couch. More than KJo, people are excited for the season as a number of interesting guests will be gracing the show. Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Karan went back in time and spoke about some of the best KWK chats and among them was with Rakhi Sawant who called her the most honest celebrity guest.

Today on July 7, KWK will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are the first guests of the season.

Coming back to the topic, Karan Johar speaking with Peeping Moon in their segment, Gossip With Karan, the filmmaker took a trip down memory lane and talked about some of the best Koffee With Karan episodes. When the interviewer asked about Rakhi Sawant, the filmmaker went on to call her honest.

Talking about Rakhi Sawant, Karan Johar said, “At that point of time she was a moment. Everyone was talking about her, she was candid and she was the first honest celebrity that existed and everyone asked, ‘Are you calling her to make fun’, and I said ‘No, I’m very interested in her mind and I still am’, I still feel there is so much she holds back then what she is projecting.”

“I remember her big famous line, ‘Jo bhagwan nahi deta hai who doctor de deta hai’. I think everyone has taken Rakhi very seriously after that and everyone has rushed to their neighbouring doctor as you can see,” KJo added.

Meanwhile, other than, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, other guests that will be seen in the upcoming episodes of Koffee With Karan includes, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Samantha, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

