The drama queen of the entertainment industry Rakhi Sawant never leaves her fans disappointed with her everyday antics. Currently, she’s in love with Aadil Khan and whenever she makes a public appearance, she’s always seen talking about him. Yet again while interacting with the media, the actress claims although he likes seeing her in short dresses but he doesn’t like when she wears clothes in which her cle*vage is exposed.

For the unversed, before Aadil came into her life, the actress was allegedly married to Ritesh Singh. She kept his identity secret for over 2 years and last year, she entered the Bigg Boss house with him. However, things started falling between the two and a few months back she separated from Ritesh.

Rakhi Sawant was recently spotted outside her gym and as usual, she interacted with the paparazzi. While talking to them, she spoke about how much she loves him and how he has changed her as a person. In the video shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, she says, “Pehle main thodi bigdi hui thi ab sudhri hun, all credit goes to Aadil, main usse pyar karti hun isliye uski batein maan ti hun aur woh mujhse pyar karte hain isliye woh apni batein manwate hain.”

Rakhi Sawant further adds, “Maine aj realise kiya ki bina expose kiye bhi aap heroine ban sakti hain, woh mana nahi karte expose karne se, woh khud bolte hain short dress pehna karona meri biwi, meri girlfriend hot dikhe but he doesnt like cleavage. Event ka dress bhi unhone select kiya, 15 dress usme se 1 pasand jisme cleavge nahi dikh raha”

Soon after the clip went viral, netizens started trolling her and reacting to the same, a user wrote, “Kitne din tak chalega dekna padega,” another wrote, “Iska bf sahi me saccha banda h .. isko dhank ke kapde phnana sikhaya,” a third user wrote, “Abi to terko burkha halala naa jane kya kya kryega adil,” a fourth commented, “Wo bh soch raha hoga ye sab media ko kyu bata rahi h,” a fifth user wrote, “Bmw de di hai bf ne ab thoda toh sunna hi hoga na rakhi ko!!.”

Let us know in the comments what do you think about Rakhi Sawant’s latest statement?

