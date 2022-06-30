Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa were the most adored couple since they got married. However, only a month after they tied the knot, there were reports claiming something is wrong in their paradise. Soon the news was dismissed. Later, the reports about their constant quarrel made rounds and now seems like the two will be ending their marriage. Charu in a recent interview has spilled some beans about her marriage and says she has sent him a notice to go separate ways amicably.

For the unversed, Rajeev is a brother of Bollywood beauty Sushmita Sen, who has worked in a few web series and soon will be making his Bollywood debut. Earlier there were reports that claimed, the two have been living separately but that rumour was also squashed by the couple. They even have a daughter and it was believed that things might get better, but seems like the problem between them is getting escalated.

Charu Asopa in a recent interview with ETimes has finally spoken about her troubled marriage with Rajeev Sen. Actress claims she has sent him a legal notice about divorce but he has accused her of hiding her first marriage. She further asserts that Rajeev is damaging her reputation by spreading lies. Which is why she chose to take a legal route. Further Charu states she gave him a lot of chances before filing for divorce but nothing changed.

“Earlier, it was for me and then for our daughter, Ziana. Par woh ek chance dete dete teen saal kab nikal gaye mujhe kuchh pata nahi chala. He has trust issues and I can’t take it anymore. I sent him a simple notice asking for an amicable separation, as there is nothing left in our relationship. I want to part ways because I don’t want my daughter to grow up in a toxic and abusive environment. I don’t want her to see people hurling abuses at each other,” says Charu Asopa.

When asked, what kind of accusations he has levelled against her, the actress says, “He is claiming that he didn’t know about my first marriage! Not only did he know about it, but also appreciated me for moving on from my past and making it on my own in Mumbai.” She further asserts that Rajeev also claims she is a bad mother just because she shares their daughter Ziana’s pictures on social media, “He says nazar lag jaati hai.”

Further, Charu Asopa goes on to reveal that he even had an argument with her mother and sister as Rajeev Sen has turned them against her. However, now she’s eager to get back to work for her daughter. “I stopped working because Rajeev wasn’t too keen on it. I was told that our problems would get resolved if I quit working for some time. However, that didn’t happen. I gave Rajeev many chances, but I am done now. He has never been available to us. I was mostly alone during my pregnancy. Ek chance dete dete ghada bhar gaya hai, but I have to think about Ziana now,” she adds.

The news portal also spoke with Rajeev and asked him what went wrong in their marriage, the actor says, “Lack of trust and communication, ego clashes, childlike fights and a lot more. Practically no one barring those from her hometown, Bikaner (Rajasthan), knew about her first marriage. It was a secret kept hidden from us. So, this came as a shock to me, and it shook me up badly… three years of marriage and I had no clue. I understand it was her past, but she should have at least told me. I would have accepted it with respect if she would have told me about it before getting married.”

