Stranger Things star David Harbour talks about his weight transformation for the fourth season of the Netflix original series. The latest instalment of the superhit supernatural teen drama is creating buzz amongst the fans with its exciting new storyline. The new episodes are an emotional and scary rollercoaster and have provoked endless debate over several things.

Both the parts have been released on the streaming giant and have created a new viewership record. When the second part was released, the site crashed due to an overload of people watching it. The new season sees the comeback of all the fan favourites, including Harbour’s Jim Hopper.

Recently, David Harbour spoke about the physical transformation that he underwent for Stranger Things season 4. We all remember that in the 3rd season, Hopper was captured by Russians and was sent off to a prison camp on the Kamchatka Peninsula as he faked his death. This meant a huge weight change as conditions are different in a prison, especially when it comes to food.

While speaking with GQ, David Harbour revealed, “I lost about 80 pounds(38 kg) from season three.” The Stranger Things star added, “I was about 270 [then], and when we shot [season four] I was around 190.” The actor shared that he lost weight in approximately eight months through intermittent fasting and Pilates.

As dedicated may the actor be, David said he won’t be doing this again. “I don’t think I’ll ever do that again,” he said. It is understandable why. Several stars put themselves through grueling physical transformation for a role. One of the most famous instances is Christian Bale dropping 25 kg for The Machinist.

Meanwhile, while talking about David Harbour, his character Jim and Winona Ryder’s Joyce shared a kiss in Stranger Things season 4. Turns out it wasn’t scripted, and it was an improvised scene.

