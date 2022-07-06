Tamil cinema sensation Suriya is known for many blockbuster hits in south cinema. The actor has quite a huge fan following who are on their toes behind the actor sharing their love and support for him at any time. For someone so famous it’s only natural that we get shocked if something claims that they don’t know the actor.

Talking about the same, in an old interview Bollywood’s Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor Khan mentioned that she has no idea who the Jai Bhim actor was, which made fans quite upset. So here’s what happened.

Well, it was back around 2014 when Suriya’s Anjaan was about to hit the big screens. At the time rumours were doing rounds that Kareena Kapoor Khan was to feature in the movie for a special dance number. However, when questioned about it, Bebo had trashed all the rumours claiming it was false and that she never knew who Suriya was. The actress said, “I don’t know where such baseless stories come from. I haven’t signed any such film. I don’t even know who Suriya and Linguswamy are. I’ve never seen them. I’ve zero interest in acting in non-Hindi films. whether it is down South or in Hollywood. I love the work being done in South Indian languages, Marathi and Bengali. But I’ll have to learn these languages to act in them,”

It was soon after that when Kareena Kapoor Khan received a lot of heat from Suriya’s massive fan following. The actress let out clarification on her part, implying, “It is a fact that I don’t know him. I’ve never met him, but that doesn’t mean I don’t know who Suriya is. Of course I know him. He’s a big star in Tamil cinema, in fact one of the biggest. I truly respect his standing in the Indian film industry.”

Coming back to the present, Suriya starred alongside Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi, in their latest release, Vikram. The movie was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and came out on 3rd June 2022.

