Raashi Khanna, who enjoys a huge fan base in both Tamil and Telugu film industries, met some of her fans in person and gifted them plants.

Advertisement

Posting a video of meeting her fans on Instagram, the actress wrote, “Everyone’s journey has its own highs and lows and I think an actor’s courage to face uncertainties and failures comes from a long line of supporters holding their fort.”

Advertisement

Raashi Khanna further wrote, “Without even remotely knowing us, you know so much! It’s this silent language of love that pushed me out of my shell to meet and greet and thank you for your unconditional love and support.”

“Don’t even know what I did to deserve this but my heart is full of gratitude and love. Thank you so much!” Raashi Khanna added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)

On the work front, Raashi Khanna is part of several upcoming films, including the Dhanush-starrer ‘Thiruchitrambalam’ and Karthi-starrer Sardar’. In ‘Thiruchitrambalam’, Raashi plays a character named Anusha, who happens to be Dhanush’s high school friend in the film.

Must Read: Pushpa Fans Demand Removal Of Resul Pookutty From The Sequel After He Called RRR A ‘Gay Love Story’

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram