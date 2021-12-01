Actress Raashi Khanna, who is busy with projects in both the Tamil and Telugu film industries, on Tuesday kept her promise to plant a sapling on every birthday of hers.

Advertisement

The actress, who celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, planted a sapling as promised by her last year.

Advertisement

Posting a video of her planting the sapling on social media, Raashi Khanna said, “This day last year, I planted a sapling and promised to make it a birthday tradition and here I am..!

Raashi Khanna’s post continued reading, “I dedicate this beautiful little sapling to those who are making a difference and inspiring us all to be better towards Mother Earth. A shout-out to all those doing their best for a greener planet.”

“Thank you all for your birthday wishes. Love from you all matters the most to me,” she wrote.

Interestingly, the video had Micheal Jackson’s ‘Heal the World’ as its background score.

Must Read: SS Rajamouli Mourns Lyricist Seetharama Sastry, Pens A Heartfelt Note Writing “This Is My Personal Loss”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube