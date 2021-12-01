Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), the political party of politician and actor Kamal Haasan, has clarified that the actor hasn’t been discharged from the hospital yet but that he is doing fine.

Taking to Twitter, Murali Abbas, the spokesperson of the MNM, on Tuesday said, “Our leader hasn’t been discharged from the hospital. But he is fine. He will return home completely healed very soon.”

The spokesperson also went on to add, “The picture that is doing the rounds is one that was shot a couple of years ago, when our leader, after undergoing a leg surgery at the Apollo hospitals, returned home.”

The spokesperson’s clarification comes in the wake of a picture doing the rounds on social media, claiming that the actor had been discharged.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan, who tested positive for Covid-19, is currently undergoing treatment at the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Porur.

