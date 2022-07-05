South Indian sensation Mahesh Babu’s brother Naresh Babu has made his name as a cine artist in the Telugu cinema industry. It was recently noted that Naresh is going to get married for the fourth time now to actress Pavithra Lokesh.

Advertisement

While the news goes ahead, recently Mahesh’s brother Naresh was witnessed getting assaulted by his estranged third wife Ramya Raghupati. Here’s what happened.

Advertisement

Well in a viral video doing rounds on Twitter, Mahesh Babu’s brother Naresh Babu was seen getting assaulted by his third wife Ramya Raghupati. In the video we see Naresh getting out of his apartment with police protection as he’s been followed by his third wife, who was throwing sandals and screaming curses at him.

As the video continues we see Mahesh Babu’s brother Naresh Babu was seen getting inside a lift calling his wife a cheat and a fraud woman. Later, while we see Naresh going inside his car, the actor claimed that Ramya had an affair with a man named Rakesh Shetty and was blackmailing him. It is also noted that Pavithra Lokesh has approached the Mysuru police to file a complaint against Ramya for stalking and cyber harassment on Naresh.

Naresh pavithra lokesh hotel issue video pic.twitter.com/Zazh02eL9B — Vikatakavi17 (@Vikatakavi17) July 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Mahesh was seen working in the movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The movie was directed by Parasuram and was released on 12th May 2022. The movie also starred Keerthy Suresh, Ilez Badurgov, Sowmya Menon, Samuthirakani, and many more.

Mahesh Babu also gave a voice-over for Acharya which was directed by Koratala Siva. The movie starred Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, and Jisshu Sengupta. The movie came out on 29th April 2022 and showed an action thriller plot that went around a middle-aged Naxalite who became a social reformer to fight against the Endowments Department which used the funds and donations collected by temples into wrongdoings.

For more updates stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pushpa Fans Demand Removal Of Resul Pookutty From The Sequel After He Called RRR A ‘Gay Love Story’

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram