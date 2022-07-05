After RRR’s success, filmmaker SS Rajamouli is gearing up for his next project with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. Reportedly, the ace filmmaker’s father Vijayendra Prasad locked the basic plot of the film and it is said to be an action adventure.

Advertisement

The action-adventure is one of the much-awaited films as the two biggest stalwarts are coming together for a project. Moreover, the film was dubbed as a pan India project, but now after Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer’s tremendous global success, the filmmaker has different plans.

Advertisement

As per Telugu 360, SS Rajamouli and his father Vijayendra Prasad are now planning on a script that will appeal to the global audience. Both are now considering several ideas and one of them will be locked soon. The ace filmmaker is also in talks with several international studios for his next film with Mahesh Babu.

It is also said that the canvas of the film will much bigger than RRR and will be spending a lot of time on the project. Reports claim that Rajamouli and the Telugu superstar have dedicated three years for this film.

While neither SS Rajamouli nor Mahesh Babu has officially announced the film yet, it is said that the announcement will be made by the end of this year and the film will go on floors next year. Veteran producer KL Narayana will bankroll this prestigious project.

Previously, the Telugu superstar said, “There are multiple ideas being discussed and we have not zeroed in on anything. It’s too early to speak about the film, but it’s a dream come true for me. SS Rajamouli and I have been trying to work together for a long time and it’s finally happening. I am really excited about the film.”

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will be done with the shoot of Trivikram’s film.

Must Read: Allu Arjun, A Red Sandalwood Smuggler ‘Pushpa’ In Reel Life, Is A Green Warrior In Real Life!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram