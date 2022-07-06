Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, whose recent Telugu film, ‘F3’ has gone on to become a hit, has disclosed that her biggest fear in life is losing her memory.

The actress, who is now shooting in Mumbai, chose to answer questions posed by fans and admirers on Twitter while waiting to get to her shooting spot on Tuesday.

One of the questions posed to her during this interaction was on what her biggest fear was. Tamannaah Bhatia replied, “Losing my memory … damn, sounds scary.”

Tamannaah Bhatia also picked Shubhashini from the Tamil film ‘Dharmadurai’ and Avantika from ‘Baahubali’ as two of the most special characters she has played until now.

To a question on which fictional character she would be most excited to meet in real life, Tamannaah replied, “Sherlock Holmes”.

Tamannaah Bhatia also said that trusting one’s gut and living life to the fullest was the one thing she would want to share with others.

To a query on whether she had any hidden talents that people don’t know about yet, Tamannaah Bhatia said, “I make up my own words like ‘chichi matchi’ which means navel, ‘kitkittayi’ meaning to tickle, ‘Ja La Ling’ which means envy.”

