South actress Tamannaah Bhatia is in the headlines for making a striking appearance in an exquisite gown on the red carpet at Cannes 2022. Her experimental sartorial statement is the talk of the town. Amidst this, she has opened up about her film choices including Baahubali and Sajid Khan’s Himmatwala.

For the unversed, she is one of the well-known actresses in the south film industry. She has appeared in films like Ayan (2009), Paiyaa (2010), Siruthai (2011), Veeram (2014), Dharma Durai and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019) to name a few.

During a conversation with Film Companion, Tamannaah Bhatia spoke about the missteps she took in Bollywood and her success in the South Indian film industry. She said, “I feel like the best and the worst decisions I have made in my film career, both I wasn’t really planning on doing and I didn’t know where that would go. Both seemed equally correct at that point. Like a film like Himmatwala, and I am very open if I don’t like a film of my own. I’ll say it. It didn’t do what it should have done. I believed in it as much as I believed in Baahubali.”

Sajid Khan’s Himmatwala, which was released in 2013, was widely panned by critics. It was a remake of the Jeetendra-Sridevi starrer 1983 film by the same name. The film starred Tamannaah, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar and Paresh Rawal.

Tamannaah Bhatia further said, “But the one thing about those films is, I don’t think I was prepared for either. But I learnt on the job and that’s the beauty of being an actor that you are discovering constantly and you are evolving constantly. You are constantly evolving, I am not the same person who did Bahubali or the same person who did Himmatwala.”

