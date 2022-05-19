After a lot of struggles, Nawazuddin Siddiqui gained immense recognition for his acting skills. Not just in India, but internationally too the actor made a name for himself. Currently, the actor who is representing India at the Cannes Film Festival with other artists is celebrating his birthday today. As the actor turns a year older, let’s have a look at some of the most expensive things he owns.

He started his career playing minor characters, but his life changed after Anurag Kashyap promised to work with him while they were doing Satya. As promised, the filmmaker roped in Nawaz in Gangs of Wasseypur which gave him much-needed limelight and the rest is history.

With his entry into Bollywood, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has broken many barriers and has come a long way after facing a lot of hardships. With films such as The Lunchbox, Manto, Raman Raghav 2.0, Talash, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and others, the actor has shown he can get into any character with ease. On his birthday, let’s see how the actor has used his hard-earned revenue to change his life.

House

Earlier this year, Nawazuddin Siddiqui stunned everyone after he shared the first look of his dream house in Mumbai. As reported by Times Now, his newly built mansion took almost 3 years to complete which is inspired by his ancestral home in Uttar Pradesh. Interestingly, the bungalow is named after his late father Nawabuddin Siddiqui who passed away in 2015. Reportedly, the bungalow costs around Rs 12 Crore.

Earlier in an interview with ETimes, the Heropanti 2 star compared his past houses with his dream home, he told, “Aaj jitna bada mera personal bathroom hai, utnasa mera ghar hua karta tha. When I moved to Mumbai, I stayed in such a small place, which I shared with four other budding actors. Woh kamra itna chhota tha ki agar main door kholu toh kisi ke pairon mein lag jata tha, because, we all used to lay our beds on the floor when we slept there. Dheere dheere, I started sharing my room with three people, then with two, and it is only from 2005 that I started living alone.”

Car Collection

Apart from the luxurious house, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also a fan of swanky rides. The actor owns brands like Mercedez, BMW and Audi. He also has a Ford Endeavor that costs around Rs 36 lakh, while a Mercedes GLS costs around Rs 1.14 Crore.

Team Koimoi wishes Nawazuddin Siddiqui a very happy and blessed birthday!

